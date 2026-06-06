'Partnership that began with Aryabhata now ready for next orbit': Nara Lokesh pitches investments amid drone strikes in St Petersburg

<p>Hyderabad: St. Petersburg may have just hosted its own "Davos moment" but Ukrainian drone strikes on the city's outskirts did nothing to deter Team Andhra Pradesh. Led by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the delegation pressed ahead with its investment mission, becoming the only state delegation from India to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year.</p><p>The timing was dramatic. Hours before international guests arrived for the forum's opening ceremony, Ukrainian long-range drones struck oil storage facilities, a naval base, and a guided-missile corvette in the city, after Russian air defences failed to intercept them. Thick black smoke rose above the skyline. St. Petersburg's airport was briefly shut down. And yet, the show went on.</p>.Andhra invites Russian space, technology firms to invest in emerging space ecosystem.<p>"This was a drone strike aimed at derailing the summit and frightening international participants," a senior member of the Andhra delegation told DH from Russia. "We were on our way to the airport in Moscow on June 3 when it happened. Lokesh immediately decided we would go ahead, meetings had been committed, investors were waiting, and backing out would have been unprofessional. The embassy agreed with our decision. Andhra Pradesh ended up being the only state delegation from India at SPIEF. It has worked very well for us, and it shows Lokesh's commitment," a Team Lokesh member told DH from Russia.</p><p>The stakes were high. Some 20,000 visitors from 130 countries had been expected at the three-day summit, often described as Russia's answer to Davos. Guests arrived under a pall of smoke, others couldn't fly in at all after the airport closure. The strikes landing roughly 10 miles from the venue were widely seen as an embarrassment for the Kremlin, particularly as President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Friday.</p><p>Undeterred, Lokesh used the forum to make an ambitious pitch for a new generation of India-Russia economic partnerships. Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum on the sidelines of SPIEF, he invited Russian companies in space, energy, aerospace, and technology to make Andhra Pradesh their preferred investment destination. Invoking the historic collaboration that put India's first satellite, Aryabhata, into orbit with Soviet assistance in 1975, he declared that "the partnership that began with Aryabhata is ready for its next orbit."</p>.Andhra Pradesh eyes strategic role in global nuclear economy, targets Rs 10L cr investments.<p>Lokesh positioned Andhra Pradesh as a key contributor to the $100 billion bilateral trade target set jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin, to be achieved by 2030. Describing the India-Russia relationship as one built on trust that holds firm when the world is uncertain, he argued that the two nations had moved well beyond diplomatic symbolism with investments, energy partnerships, and advanced technology cooperation now generating tangible industrial value.</p><p>“For Andhra Pradesh, the message from St. Petersburg was clear that we are open for business, regardless of the smoke on the horizon,” the close aide of Lokesh told DH.</p>