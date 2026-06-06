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'Partnership that began with Aryabhata now ready for next orbit': Nara Lokesh pitches investments amid drone strikes in St Petersburg

Andhra Pradesh ended up being the only state delegation from India at SPIEF.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:49 IST
World newsRussiaAndhra PradeshdroneNara LokeshStrikeIndia Nees

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