'Party Apparatchik' is 'disgraceful behaviour', Congress slams India's envoy to Ireland for critical remarks

Hitting out at the envoy's remarks, Congress's Ramesh said, "Defending the Government of India is one thing and is to be expected. But to attack Opposition parties openly in this manner like a party apparatchik is not expected from an Ambassador even if he be a political appointment."

He later said, "I stand corrected. This Ambassador is actually a career diplomat which makes his comments even more shameful, disgraceful and completely unacceptable. He has actually breached service rules and should be sacked right away."