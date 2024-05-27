Party manifesto offering financial help to voters doesn't amount to corrupt practice: Supreme Court

"The decision of this court in Balaji's Case does not lay down correct law. The real test which is to be applied is "what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly. If a promise made by the candidate is hit by the sections of Representation of Peoples Act, such promise shall still be hit by the said section if they are made by his political Party instead of him," it said.

Dealing with the plea, the High Court, however, had said five guarantees of the Indian National Congress have to be considered as social welfare policies.

"Whether they are financially viable or not is altogether a different aspect. It is for the other parties to show as to how implementation of the said schemes amounts to bankruptcy of the state treasury and it can only lead to malgovernance of the state. It is possible that they can be termed as wrong policies under the given facts and circumstances of the case, but cannot be termed as corrupt practices," the HC had said.