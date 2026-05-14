<p>New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 25.4 per cent year-on-year to 4,37,312 units in April this year, industry body <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=SIAM">SIAM </a>said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,48,847 units in April 2025, SIAM said in a statement.</p>.Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 10.6% in February to 4,17,705 units: SIAM.<p>Total two-wheeler sales rose 28.4 per cent to 18,72,691 units last month as against 14,58,784 units in April last year, it added. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 32.8 per cent last month at 65,668 units as against 49,441 units in the year-ago period, it added. </p>