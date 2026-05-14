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Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 25.4 % YoY at 4,37,312 units in April this year: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,48,847 units in April 2025, SIAM said in a statement.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsbusinessVehicle salesdomestic passenger vehicles

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