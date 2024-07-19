Passengers in disarray as Microsoft outage disrupts airline services

"Due to a major global system outage, all gate screens at DEL (Delhi airport) blank. Flights are being held at the gate. Some gates boarding pax (passengers) and holding on board, some flights holding pax at gate itself, which is better. Seems to be impacting many airports and airlines," Sanjiv Kapoor, executive vice-president (strategies) of Saudia Airlines and former CEO of Jet Airways 2.0, said in a post on X.