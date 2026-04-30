<p>Mumbai: At least three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spicejet">SpiceJet</a> flights from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-maharaj-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatarapati"> Maharaj International Airport</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> were delayed Wednesday night, inconveniencing flyers who took to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media </a>platforms to slam the private airliner. </p>.<p>The cancelled flights included Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Delhi. </p>.<p>According to reports, adverse weather conditions at Varanasi and Bagdogra affected the rotations.</p>.Passengers left stranded in Chennai airport as Mumbai-bound flight gets cancelled.<p>Several videos emerged on X showing delays from Terminal-1 of the CSMIA. </p>.<p>A large number of passengers were forced to spend the night at the airport due to prolonged delays and last-minute cancellations.</p>.<p>Some people also protested against the airline. </p>