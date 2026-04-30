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Passengers slam SpiceJet after midnight flight delay at Mumbai airport

According to reports, adverse weather conditions at Varanasi and Bagdogra affected the rotations.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsMumbaiAirportSpicejetChhatrapati Shivaji International AirportFlight delay

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