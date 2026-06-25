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Passport among valid documents for SIR identification: EC officials

"Passport was and continues to be one of the documents to establish identity," an official said, underlining that "there is no change."
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsPassportElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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