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Passport-citizenship row: Govt asserts no new decision taken in past 12 years, Opposition says panic being created

The controversy emerged after media reported, quoting MEA officials, that a passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsCongressPassportTMCMinistry of External Affairs

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