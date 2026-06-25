Passport-citizenship row: Govt asserts no new decision taken in past 12 years, Opposition says panic being created

This government excels in creating panic and helplessness among ordinary citizens. By declaring that even a Passport doesn’t certify one’s citizenship, they are laying the groundwork to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians who they disagree with.
The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document travel not the proof of citizen ship . Really ??? . So are they providing this travel document to some people with out being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen ?? . It is absurd .