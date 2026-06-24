Passport not proof of citizenship but a travel document: MEA

The ministry of external affairs says that a passport is a document travel not the proof of citizen ship . Really ??? . So are they providing this travel document to some people with out being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen ?? . It is absurd .
Can @MEAIndia confirm what exactly is a document of Citizenship? Because as far as I know Aadhar is not considered, PAN is not considered, Voter ID is not considered. What document is document of citizenship? https://t.co/akMwP2gVkg