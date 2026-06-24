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Passport not proof of citizenship but a travel document: MEA

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray reacted to MEA's statement. He questioned whether the 'travel document' could be issued to non Indians in such case.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsPassporttravelMEA

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