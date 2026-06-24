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Passport not proof of citizenship but a travel document, says Centre

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray reacted to MEA's statement. He questioned whether the 'travel document' could be issued to non Indians in such case.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsPassporttravelMEA

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