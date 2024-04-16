Patanjali misleading ads case: SC posts matter for April 23, asks Ramdev and Balkrishna to remain present

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Patanjali's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for degrading allopathy as it posted the matter for hearing on April 23. The bench hearing the case urged both Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna to be present in the next hearing as well.

This came after Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court they are willing to tender a public apology in the misleading advertisements case.

"I am willing to give a public apology," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

More to follow....