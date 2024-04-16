Patanjali SC Case Updates: Baba Ramdev and MD Acharya Balkrishna arrive ahead of hearing

"We will rip you apart", the Supreme Court warned the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority on Wednesday slamming it for inaction over misleading advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved.

The apex court said the Authority remained in "deep slumber" and there was a clear attempt by it to "pass the buck" and somehow delay the matter despite it being informed about the misleading advertisements.

"Why should we not think that you were in cahoots with the contemnor respondents and you were keeping your eyes shut deliberately?" a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told the counsel appearing for the Authority.

Coming down heavily on the state licensing body, the bench said it was "appalled to note that except for pushing the files", the Authority has done nothing.

"In all these four-five years, the State Licensing Authority has remained in deep slumber," the bench said.

The bench asked why the officer of the licensing authority and district Ayurvedic and Unani officers should not be suspended for their inaction.

When the Authority's counsel referred to the bona fides of its officers, an anguished bench said, "Bona fide you say? We will rip you apart on bona fide. We will rip you apart".

The top court said that in its opinion nine months is enough time for the officer to have acted in accordance with law.