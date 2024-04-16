Patanjali SC Case Updates: Baba Ramdev and MD Acharya Balkrishna arrive ahead of hearing

The Supreme Court refused to accept the affidavits of yoga guru Ramdev and his close aide Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved tendering unconditional apologies for publishing "misleading" advertisements, asserting the court doesn't want to be "so generous" as they were issued after the duo was caught with their "back against the wall".
"The apologies that are on record are on paper. We think that having been caught on the wrong foot and noticing that their back is actually against the wall and having gone to town saying all kind of things on the very next day of the order passed where your counsel had given undertaking, we don't accept this affidavit," the bench said.
"We decline to accept or condone it. We consider it a wilful and deliberate violation of the order and the breach of the undertaking… We decline to accept this affidavit," it said.
The bench observed it is not convinced with the affidavits filed by Ramdev and Balkrishna.
"We are wondering why should we not treat your apologies with the same disdain that you showed to your undertaking and the orders of this court," Justice Kohli said.
"We will rip you apart", the Supreme Court warned the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority on Wednesday slamming it for inaction over misleading advertisements issued by Patanjali Ayurved.
The apex court said the Authority remained in "deep slumber" and there was a clear attempt by it to "pass the buck" and somehow delay the matter despite it being informed about the misleading advertisements.
"Why should we not think that you were in cahoots with the contemnor respondents and you were keeping your eyes shut deliberately?" a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told the counsel appearing for the Authority.
Coming down heavily on the state licensing body, the bench said it was "appalled to note that except for pushing the files", the Authority has done nothing.
"In all these four-five years, the State Licensing Authority has remained in deep slumber," the bench said.
The bench asked why the officer of the licensing authority and district Ayurvedic and Unani officers should not be suspended for their inaction.
When the Authority's counsel referred to the bona fides of its officers, an anguished bench said, "Bona fide you say? We will rip you apart on bona fide. We will rip you apart".
The top court said that in its opinion nine months is enough time for the officer to have acted in accordance with law.
The bench said it appeared that his predecessor was "equally complicit" in light of the same inaction during his tenure.