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Pathankot man sends live feed of forces' movement to Pakistan-based handlers; arrested

He was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given Rs 40,000, police claimed.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:57 IST
India NewsPakistanPathankot

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