A Patna to Ahmedabad flight had to be diverted to Indore on Friday owing to a medical emergency on board.

The incident took place on board IndiGo flight 6E-178, news agency ANI reported, following which the crew assisted the ill passenger, and the captain diverted the flight to Indore.

Upon arrival at Indore, the passenger was referred for further treatment, IndiGo said.

More to follow...