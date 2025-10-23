Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Patna-bound SpiceJet plane faces tech issue; returns to Delhi

The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsDelhiBiharPatnaSpicejet

Follow us on :

Follow Us