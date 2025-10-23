<p>New Delhi: A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical issue.</p>.<p>In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally.</p>.SpiceJet to induct 8 more Boeing 737 planes on lease.<p>Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.</p>.<p>"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.</p>.<p>The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft. </p>