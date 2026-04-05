Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Patriarchy still a facet of everyday life, despite significant growth, education': Supreme Court

The court penned down a postscript, dealing with the social order, affecting women.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 11:51 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtwomenpatriacrchy

Follow us on :

Follow Us