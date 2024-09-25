Patrolling arrangements along LAC in Ladakh disturbed since 2020; ‘parallel rise’ of two nations presents unique problem: Jaishankar

New York: The patrolling arrangements between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been disturbed since the beginning of the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh in 2020 and the issue has not yet been resolved, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New York on Tuesday.

Jaishankar's comment on the unresolved issue of restoring the pre-2020 arrangements of patrolling by Indian and Chinese soldiers along the LAC came just a few days after the Lieutenant General of Ladakh, Brigadier (retd) B D Mishra, reiterated the claim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that no territory of India had been lost to China in recent years.

“When I said 75 per cent of it has been sorted out – I was asked in a way to quantify – it’s only of the disengagement,” the external affairs minister said at an event hosted by Asia Society and the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

He was responding to a query on a comment he had made at an event in Geneva on September 12. He had said that Indian and Chinese troops had mutually disengaged at 75 per cent of the friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.