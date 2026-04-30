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Pawan Khera likens Himanta as 'constitutional cowboy', 'rambo'; Supreme Court reserves order on his bail plea in Assam case

Referring to various statements by Assam CM, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said, venom and malice were spewed out of a constitutional Cowboy or a Rambo.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarmabail plea

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