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Pawan Khera moves Supreme Court over rejection of anticipatory bail plea in lawsuit by Assam CM

Khera had alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 14:35 IST
CongressIndiaAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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