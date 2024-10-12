Paytm CEO deletes post on Ratan Tata after facing criticism on internet

As per a screenshot posted on social media platform X, states that Sharma wrote: 'A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India.' After he saluted Ratan Tata he wrote "Ok Tata Bye Bye" in his valediction, the phrase that got him under severe scrutiny by netizens.