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'Peace cannot be piecemeal': India flags serious concerns over West Asia crisis, unilateral sanctions at BRICS meet

India urged BRICS nations to develop 'practical ways' to navigate geopolitical upheavals as well as 'unilateral coercive' sanctions.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsS JaishankarBRICSWest Asia

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