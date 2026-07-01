'Peace offer surest path': Cross-border appeal seeks thaw in India-Pakistan ties

<p>Srinagar: In a rare cross-border peace initiative amid the lowest point in India-Pakistan relations in years, 117 prominent citizens from the two countries have jointly urged Prime Ministers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> to resume comprehensive dialogue, restore diplomatic engagement and rebuild normal bilateral ties, arguing that prolonged hostility is jeopardising the future of nearly two billion people.</p><p>The appeal, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress (CPP) and signed by 61 Indians and 56 Pakistanis, comes more than a year after Operation Sindoor.</p>.Mehbooba urges NC, BJP, Congress to unite and persuade Modi-Shah to discuss J&K's 'despair'.<p>The letter calls for restoration of full diplomatic relations through the appointment of High Commissioners, resumption of visa services, reopening of airspace for civilian flights, revival of bilateral trade and greater cultural, academic and people-to-people exchanges.</p><p>It also seeks revival of cross-Line of Control confidence-building measures, including the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service, besides easier access to religious sites such as Kartarpur Sahib and Sharada Peeth.</p><p>The signatories urged New Delhi and Islamabad to resume dialogue on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, build on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration, revive the Joint Commission, and adopt humanitarian measures such as the release of civilian prisoners and fishermen who have completed their sentences.</p><p>“This appeal is not an endorsement of any political position. It is a call to place the welfare, aspirations and future of nearly two billion people above conflict, confrontation and division. We believe that peace, dialogue and cooperation offer the surest path towards a stable, prosperous and secure South Asia,” the letter reads.</p><p>Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, one of the signatories, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had “suffered enough and deserve peace, closure, justice and a dignified resolution.”</p><p>The initiative drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh alleged the appeal “echoes Islamabad’s narrative and undermines India’s national interest.”</p><p>“It is deeply unfortunate that certain political leaders in India continue to advocate Pakistan’s agenda while conveniently ignoring decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that has claimed thousands of innocent Indian lives and the sacrifices of our brave security forces,” Chugh said.</p><p>The appeal comes at a time when relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours remain deeply strained following the 2016 Uri attack, the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the abrogation of Article 370, and the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that triggered Operation Sindoor.</p><p>While military hostilities ceased within days, New Delhi has maintained that dialogue cannot proceed unless Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism.</p>.'We'll cut off the hands that...': Pakistan Minister threatens India over Indus waters.<p>Among the Indian signatories are National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, RJD MP Manoj Jha, former RAW chief A.S. Dulat, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami and human rights activist Rita Manchanda.</p><p>Pakistani signatories include former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former diplomat Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, diplomat Shamsher Ahmed Khan and journalist Beena Sarwar.</p>