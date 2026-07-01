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'Peace offer surest path': Cross-border appeal seeks thaw in India-Pakistan ties

The appeal, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress (CPP) and signed by 61 Indians and 56 Pakistanis, comes more than a year after Operation Sindoor.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsPakistanNarendra ModiShehbaz Sharifpeace talks

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