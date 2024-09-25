Peace on border must for progress in India-China ties; ‘parallel rise’ of two nations presents unique problem: Jaishankar

Addressing an event hosted by the Asia Society and the Asia Society Policy Institute here on Tuesday, Jaishankar noted India’s “difficult history” with China and said the “parallel rise” of the two countries presented “a very, very unique problem”.

“I think the India-China relationship is key to the future of Asia. In a way, you can say that if the world is to be multi-polar, Asia has to be multi-polar. And therefore this relationship will influence not just the future of Asia, but in that way, perhaps the future of the world as well,” Jaishankar said at the event titled ‘India, Asia and the World’.