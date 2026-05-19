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Peak power demand of India crosses 260 GW for first time as heatwave intensifies across several regions

The surge comes as large parts of the country reel under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 45°C in several regions.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsheatwavesUnion Ministry of Power

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