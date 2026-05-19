<p>New Delhi: India has recorded its highest-ever peak power demand of 260.45 GW on Tuesday as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/heatwave-alert-govt-issues-health-advisory-amid-rising-temperatures-4008256">severe heatwave sweeping across</a> northern, central, and western regions sharply increased electricity consumption for cooling.</p><p>The Ministry of Power said the record demand, registered at 3:40 PM, was successfully met without any supply shortfall. It exceeded Monday’s peak of 257.37 GW and the previous all-time high of 256.11 GW recorded on April 25.</p>.India's peak power demand hits 240 GW in April amid intense heatwave.<p>In Delhi, the capital’s power demand touched a new high of 7,776 MW at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. This is underscoring the impact of an early and intense summer.</p><p>In the country, power consumption between April 1 and April 27 rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year, driven by heightened cooling requirements and expanding industrial and commercial activity.</p><p>The government expressed confidence in meeting the projected summer peak demand of 270-271 GW.</p><p> “The country’s power availability remains sufficient and robust mechanisms have been put in place to manage the anticipated surge,” the Power Ministry said.</p>.Nearly one-third of record 256 GW peak demand met by renewables: Pralhad Joshi.<p>The surge comes as large parts of the country reel under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 45°C in several regions.</p><p>Rising use of air-conditioners, coolers, and refrigeration systems has significantly pushed up electricity demand across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.</p><p> The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions persisting over the next several days across northwest, central, and eastern India. </p>