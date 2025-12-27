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Pending MGNREGS dues to states Rs 9,300 crore in FY26: Govt to Rajya Sabha

In a written reply, Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, said the total pending liabilities across states and Union territories were Rs 9,308.67 crore as of February 9, 2026.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaMGNREGA

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