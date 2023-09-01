People aren’t foolish, won’t let I.N.D.I.A come to power, says Bengal BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

While Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is away attending the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A meeting, as it shapes up in Mumbai, back in Bengal, a prominent BJP leader, on Thursday, said that people of India aren’t foolish to wish that the country gets into situations similar to Afghanistan or Ukraine, by voting for the emerging alternative.
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said that merely coining the name “I.N.D.I.A” doesn’t make the alliance a “nationalist” one. The leader said the coming together involves three issues – “parivarvaad” (familism), corruption, and (politics of) appeasement.
“They want to stop Narendra Modi because he has given a free hand to ED, CBI for catching thieves and putting them in jails,” Adhikari said, adding that there’s nothing to worry about as BJP will return to power in the 2024 elections.
“We – the people of the country – are not so foolish that we will want our country to become Afghanistan, Ukraine. This can never happen,” he said.
Adhikari has also claimed that with PM Modi, it’s possible to cut through the 400-seat mark.
The Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, said that till 2020, Adhikari had been raising anti-BJP slogans before joining the party. Further, in a tweet, Ghosh stated that Adhikari “brings forth a fresh bouquet of accusations, more theatrical than substantive”, and retrieves when challenged to confront in an open and constructive debate.
The Trinamool chief has been promoting I.N.D.I.A in her public addresses, reiterating that the BJP-led government is there only for the remaining part of its current tenure. On its official handle, the party posted, “Towards a brighter horizon!”, along with a visual of the party chief, where she is seen writing, “We will write, India’s new future.”