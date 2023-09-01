People aren’t foolish, won’t let I.N.D.I.A come to power, says Bengal BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

While Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is away attending the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A meeting, as it shapes up in Mumbai, back in Bengal, a prominent BJP leader, on Thursday, said that people of India aren’t foolish to wish that the country gets into situations similar to Afghanistan or Ukraine, by voting for the emerging alternative.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said that merely coining the name “I.N.D.I.A” doesn’t make the alliance a “nationalist” one. The leader said the coming together involves three issues – “parivarvaad” (familism), corruption, and (politics of) appeasement.

“They want to stop Narendra Modi because he has given a free hand to ED, CBI for catching thieves and putting them in jails,” Adhikari said, adding that there’s nothing to worry about as BJP will return to power in the 2024 elections.