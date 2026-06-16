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'People from RSS' behind attack on me, alleges Dipke; claims move to silence student voices

Dipke claimed the attack on him was an attempt to divert attention from the real issue and to suppress the students' voices.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsRSSCockroach Janta Party

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