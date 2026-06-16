'People from RSS' behind attack on me, alleges Dipke; claims move to silence student voices

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) </a>founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that people from the RSS are behind the attack on him. He was slapped by some people during a protest in Jaipur on Monday.</p><p>Dipke was being carried on shoulders by his supporters when some men pulled him by his scarf and slapped him multiple times.</p><p>When he was asked who he thinks was behind the attack, he said, "There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it. Whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology, they do like this; there is nothing new in it."</p>.Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur | VIDEO .<p>On claims that he has ties with RSS and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?" </p><p>He claimed the attack on him was an attempt to divert attention from the real issue and to suppress the students' voices.</p><p>He further added that the party will not deviate from the issues. "You attack us as much as you want," Dipke said. </p><p>"We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it," he added. </p><p>"These kind of attacks will keep happening, but I am not afraid. We walk on the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi ji and Ambedkar, and it is our satyagraha, we will keep going on peacefully," he asserted.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>