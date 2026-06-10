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'People have understood importance of political stability': PM Modi reiterates dream of 'Viksit Bharat' on 12th anniversary

Modi said a big success of 12 years of NDA rule was that it freed the country from the Congress' "vicious trap".
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsBJPCongressDelhiNarendra Modi

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