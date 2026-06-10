'People have understood importance of political stability': PM Modi reiterates dream of 'Viksit Bharat' on 12th anniversary

<p>New Delhi: As he became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday said people of the country have now understood the importance of political stability and the decisiveness of a stable government.</p><p>Modi also said the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' does not belong to a person or party, but has become the resolve of every person in the country.</p><p>"For me, people represent God," he said at an NDA conclave here.</p>.<p>"People of the country have understood the importance of political stability at the national level. It is their maturity that they gave me an opportunity to serve them for such a long time," Modi said.</p><p>"Many decades before 2014 were full of instability and upheavals but people are now witnessing the work of a stable government and are admiring its decisiveness," he added.</p>.Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving elected PM: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers.<p>Modi also said a big success of 12 years of NDA rule was that it freed the country from the Congress' "vicious trap".</p><p>"When the NDA won in 2014, I had said today there is a dawn of a new hope for the common person. After Congress' betrayal, people showed confidence in us. As an NDA family, we have strengthened the confidence that people have on us," Modi said.</p><p>Congratulatory messages from world leaders, standing ovation at an Union Cabinet meeting and 'pooja-aarti' by BJP leaders across the country marked Modi's longest continuous run as an elected prime minister on Wednesday.</p><p>On Wednesday, Modi crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections.</p><p>Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.</p>