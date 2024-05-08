People in East look like Chinese...people in South look like Africans: Sam Pitroda

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda has stoked another controversy with his analogy on diversity amid the Lok Sabha elections.
In a video being circulated online, Pitroda can be heard saying "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."
He made the comments to The Statesman during an interview.
Pitroda started off about how India is an splendid example of democracy in the world and said Indians "survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there."
Elsewhere in the interview, he continued that people of the country respect different languages, customs, and foods, stating "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit."
Pitroda contested that the idea of India - one rooted in democracy, liberty, fraternity, and freedom is now being challenged by 'Ram Navami', 'Ram temple', and with PM Narendra Modi going to the temple all the time, and speaking not as India's leader but as BJP's.
The IOC chairperson had earlier courted controversy with his remarks on 'inheritance tax' forcing the Congress to distance itself from his comments.
His current comment has been slammed as 'racist' and BJP candidate from Himachal's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut shared the clip accusing Congress of having a 'divide and rule' ideology.
Published 08 May 2024, 06:06 IST