People in East look like Chinese...people in South look like Africans: Sam Pitroda

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda has stoked another controversy with his analogy on diversity amid the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video being circulated online, Pitroda can be heard saying "We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."

He made the comments to The Statesman during an interview.