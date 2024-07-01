People like Naidu make our nation better, more vibrant: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday, lauding his dedication, adaptability and unwavering commitment to public service.

Modi shared an article he wrote on Naidu, a seasoned BJP leader before becoming vice president, as he noted that his journey exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility.

He added, "I hope young karyakartas, elected representatives and all those who have a passion to serve learn from his life. It is people like him who make our nation better and more vibrant".

Naidu's birthday is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service, he said, adding that his eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines.

Modi recalled their long association and said he had learnt a lot from him.

He said if there is one thing that has remained common in Naidu's life, it is his love for people.