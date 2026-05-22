Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

People of Pakistan will return to ancestral roots in India: RSS affiliate chief urges 'window to be kept open'

While giving an interview to PTI, Singh said that though Pakistan was carved out of India and made a separate country after Independence, people living there still have their roots in India.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsPakistanRSS

Follow us on :

Follow Us