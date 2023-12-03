Victory of Modi's 'guarantees', say BJP leaders as party on way to form govt in 3 states

"Under the leadership and guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP's hattrick of huge majority in terms election results in three of the four states, is a 'guarantee of people's trust' on the 'guarantee of Modi,'' he wrote on X.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the victory was an indicator of what is to come in 2024.

"The Ghamandiya alliance's arrogance has been shattered. The INDI alliance has neither leaders, nor policy... For 2024, the indication is clear, the world has faith in India and India's leadership. If India progresses, the world will progress," Thakur said.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP manifesto -- 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023' -- promised cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to poor families, one lakh government jobs, and a Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance to married women.

The BJP had also promised to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and an annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to land less farm labourers.

Free food grain, income assistance for farmers, housing for all, 100 per cent electrification of villages, and tap water to every home, were listed by the party as some of Modi's guarantees.

"All promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is my guarantee," Modi had said addressing a rally in MP last month.

During several of rallies he took a dig at the Congress for its set of promises.

"Those who do not have any guarantee about themselves are offering guarantees to the people," Modi had said at a rally in MP.

"Modi's guarantees begin from where hope from others ends. That is why Modi's guarantees are popular," the prime minister had said on the campaign trail.

In Jaipur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the 'magician.'

"The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor," he said.

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

Congress had unleashed the politics of guarantee during Karnataka assembly elections in May, making five distinct promises to the electorate – monthly cash assistance to women head of families, 200 units of free electricity, unemployment allowance to youth, free food grains, and free travel for women on state transport buses.

The party tried to replicate the template in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Modi turned on the heat on the Congress by projecting himself as a leader who has delivered on the promises made by him to help the common man meet his aspirations.

"Modi Yaani Har Guarantee Poori Hone Ki Guarantee (Modi means the guarantee to fulfill every guarantee)," the prime minister had said in an article last week.

''Modi Ki Guarantee' denotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the aspirations of the common man. It echoes the resolution of his government to serve the last man standing. It allows us to witness a political phenomenon, hitherto missing, where promises carry meaning and are executed meaningfully,' he had said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said, "Today, the Congress headquarters in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are wearing a deserted look. The Congress and National Conference will face the same fate during assembly polls in J-K."

The race amongst political parties to offer freebies to the voters triggered a debate on burden on the state exchequer.