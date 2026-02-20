Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'People start fighting political battle ahead of polls': SC flags misuse of court

The bench noted that the petitioner’s counsel, against the backdrop of the upcoming Kerala election, was seeking a direction from the court to restrain the state from this or that.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtIndia PoliticsAssembly election

Follow us on :

Follow Us