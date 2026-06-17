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'People-to-people connection' between India, Pakistan important as diplomatic talks have failed: RSS leader

Ambekar said the RSS, being a social and cultural organisation, would communicate its views to the government whenever required.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsRSSIndia-Pakistan relations

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