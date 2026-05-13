Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'People-to-people contact important': Ex-army chief Naravane backs RSS leader's remarks on dialogue with Pakistan

Naravane said there should be a people-to-people connect between the two countries, be it through 'track two' diplomacy or even a sporting event.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsPakistanRSSManoj Mukund Naravane

Follow us on :

Follow Us