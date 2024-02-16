People's Act, unrestrained corporate funding: ECI, RBI's past objections to electoral bonds

In a momentous ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court scrapped the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was instituted on January 2, 2018, as a discreet means for political party contributions. The court deemed the scheme "unconstitutional" due to its infringement on citizens' right to information and the potential for quid pro quo between large corporations and political entities.

The verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud, and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the nation's legal landscape, emphasising the importance of transparency in political financing.

The Electoral Bonds Scheme encountered formidable opposition during its conception from two influential institutions—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Election Commission of India (ECI). While their concerns varied, a shared apprehension regarding the prevention of money laundering united their stances.

ECI's contentions

The primary objection raised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against electoral bonds was their perceived negative impact on the transparency of political finance and funding for political parties. In May 2017, the ECI communicated its concerns to the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding amendments introduced by the Finance Act 2017 to the IT Act, the Representation of the People Act, and the Companies Act.

1.Exclusion from contribution report: The ECI criticised the amendment exempting political party donations received through electoral bonds from reporting under the Contribution Report, as outlined in the Representation of the People Act 1951. The ECI considered this change a backward step in terms of donation transparency and recommended its withdrawal.