‘Performance artist’ instead of ‘actress’: Centre releases guidelines for gender-specific communication

New Delhi: Using ‘performance artist’ instead of ‘actress’, definition of ‘gender dysphoria’ and the difference between ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ are part of the guidelines for gender-specific communication which were released by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Guidelines were drafted by the ministry alongside National Gender and Child Centre (NGCC) of the Mussorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), along with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and UN Women.

The guidelines, a resource for public and civil servants which attempts to define gendered communication norms as well as identify terms and usage of language that is not gender inclusive, also comes with a lexicon. Officers across a range of ministries as well as LBSNAA worked on it from October 2022.