‘Performance artist’ instead of ‘actress’: Centre releases guidelines for gender-specific communication

New Delhi: Using ‘performance artist’ instead of ‘actress’, definition of ‘gender dysphoria’ and the difference between ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ are part of the guidelines for gender-specific communication which were released by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The Guidelines were drafted by the ministry alongside National Gender and Child Centre (NGCC) of the Mussorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), along with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and UN Women.
The guidelines, a resource for public and civil servants which attempts to define gendered communication norms as well as identify terms and usage of language that is not gender inclusive, also comes with a lexicon. Officers across a range of ministries as well as LBSNAA worked on it from October 2022.
Identifying “gender” as the “array of socially constructed roles and relationships, personality traits, attitudes, behaviours, values and relative power, and relative power and influence that society ascribes to the two sexes on a differential basis”, the guidelines also talks about the problems of ‘gender bias’, ‘gender stereotypes’ and ‘gender blindness’. “Gender is an acquired identity that is learned, changes over time, and varies widely within and across cultures,” the guidelines state.
The resource document also advocates the drafting of official documents in line with “the constitutional mandates of equality and equal opportunity” keeping in mind the “values of respect” and inclusion of individuals of all genders.
The guidelines also look at the gender dimensions in administration and policy-making, and as an example of gender non-inclusive language in policy drafting, the document points at the language used in legislations such as the MGNREGA Act 2005, SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations 1996, Maternity Benefit Act 1961, and the Right to Information Act 2005 where “he/him” is used without the inclusion of gendered terms.
Speaking at the launch of the guidelines, Katikithala Srinivas, secretary of the ministry of minority affairs, said that this marks the first such endeavour for the government of India.
“The lexicon is a formulation for communication to identify gender in equal terms and look at how to make communication language inclusive. When language is intemperate or insensitive, it would reinforce the unfortunate inequities that exist in society,” Srinivas said.
WCD secretary Indevar Pandey noted that today, 40 per cent of officers in government posts are women. He added that the Supreme Court, too, had issued a handbook of combating gender stereotypes earlier this year.