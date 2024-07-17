Permanent alimony should not be penal: Supreme Court

In the case, the wife, who worked as HR head in a firm, sought Rs 5 -7 crores as one time settlement while the husband, who was Vice President in a private bank, expressed willingness to pay just Rs 50 lakh.

After going through the assets, income and liabilities of both the parties, the bench said the demand made by the wife is exceptionally high but, at the same time, the amount offered by the husband is insufficient in the broader rubric of maintenance considerations.

The court kept in mind the totality of the circumstances, the social and financial status of the parties, their current employments as well as future prospects, standards of living, and their obligations, liabilities, and other expenses, to fix Rs 2 crore as permanent alimony to be paid by the husband.