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Person accused of murder or abetting it cannot inherit victim's property: Supreme Court

A bench has said the disqualification from inheriting property would apply to both intestate and testamentary succession.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtProperty

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