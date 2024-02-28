Person derided as tea-seller put India on development path: Anurag Thakur on PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress had humiliated Narendra Modi as a "tea-seller and a backward person" when the BJP had presented him as its prime ministerial candidate, but the same "honest" leader had put the country firmly on the path of development.

Addressing the National Economic Conclave organised by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Thakur said Viksit Bharat, an idea mooted by the prime minister, has become a buzzword which is being debated at conferences, public meetings and political rallies.

"Viksit Bharat is not just a dream but a resolve, which we have to turn to reality," the senior BJP leader said.