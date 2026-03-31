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Personal data isn't collected: MHA on security agencies using open-source intelligence from public sources

The committee had sought to know from the ministry how it dealt with the issue of privacy while scraping through the internet and through social media.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceSocial mediaMHAOpen Source

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