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'Personality-driven foreign policy exposed Vishwaguru as Vishwaphoney': Congress' dig at PM Modi

It said the 'unravelling' of Modi's heavily 'personality-driven foreign policy' has exposed 'the self-styled Vishwaguru as a Vishwaphoney'.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

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