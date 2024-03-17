Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala; BJP-ruled MP, Bihar close behind

"That prices have been cut one-time, and without any signal that pricing goes back to being crude linked (with periodical revisions) can be seen as a negative for these businesses, in our view. Yet, the price cut is relatively modest and seems unlikely to be followed by more (at least near term) - crystallizing the risk for these companies."

Emkay Global Financial Services said the price cut translates to a reduction of Rs 1.6-1.7 a litre in gross marketing margins.

"In our view, this cut will be effective for next 2-2.5 months and once national elections are over, we would return to a normalized margin scenario. Deepening deregulation with resumption of daily pricing should likely pass any $5-10 a barrel movement in oil prices."