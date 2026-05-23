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Petrol, diesel, CNG prices hiked third time in eight days

In Bengaluru, petrol price has increased to Rs 108.09 per litre from Rs 107.14 per litre recorded on Friday. Diesel price has increased from Rs 95.04 per litre to Rs 95.99 per litre.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:07 IST
India NewsWest Asiapetrol pricesdiesel prices

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