<p>New Delhi: Petrol, diesel and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices went up on Saturday, the third increase in just eight days, even as oil marketing companies continue to suffer losses due to elevated energy prices in global markets amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia </a>conflict.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>, diesel became costlier by 91 paise to Rs 92.49 per litre, while price of petrol went up by 87 paise to Rs 99.51 per litre. CNG prices went up by Re 1 per kg. One kg of CNG now costs Rs 81.09 in Delhi.</p><p>In Bengaluru, petrol price has increased to Rs 108.09 per litre from Rs 107.14 per litre recorded on Friday. Diesel price has increased from Rs 95.04 per litre to Rs 95.99 per litre.</p>.BJP's appetite isn't satisfied: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of loot after third fuel price hike.<p>This is the third increase in the retail prices of petrol, diesel and CNG in just eight days. The first came on May 15 with Rs 3 per litre hike in diesel and petrol prices and Rs 2 increase in per kg of CNG. The second increase came on May 19 with 90 paise per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices.</p><p>The cumulative increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the past eight days stands at around Rs 5 per litre. </p><p>Petrol prices in major parts of the country are either above Rs 100 per litre or close to it. Among metro cities petrol is costliest in Kolkata priced at Rs 110.64 per litre. In Mumbai it is priced at Rs 108.49 per litre while in Chennai it costs Rs 105.31 per litre.</p><p>The government claims that the retail price hikes are targeted to help narrow the losses of oil marketing companies. As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, oil marketing companies were estimated to incur a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day until the mid of this month due to surge in crude prices amid the West Asia conflict.</p><p>The May 15 hike in retail prices of petrol and diesel was estimated to trim the oil marketing companies per day losses to Rs 750 crore.</p><p> At peak Brent crude oil price at around $126 per barrel due to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, the Government of India was absorbing nearly Rs 24 a litre on petrol and Rs 30 a litre on diesel, official sources said.</p><p>“India is the only major economy in the world to have cut retail fuel prices through the Russia–Ukraine window. India is the only major economy in the world to have held retail fuel prices essentially unchanged through the first seventy-six days of the Hormuz disruption,” a source claimed.</p><p>The cumulative OMC revision of just under Rs 5 a litre across 15, 19, and 23 May 2026 is the smallest material upward movement of any major economy outside the directly subsidising Gulf producers, off one of the lowest absolute pump prices in the non-subsidising world, it said.</p>