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Petrol, diesel price rise inevitable? Govt sources say possibility not ruled out

Analysts had earlier flagged the possibility of price increases of Rs 25-28 per litre after the end of polling for assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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