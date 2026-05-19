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Petrol, diesel prices up by 90 paise a litre; second hike in five days

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15; petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 a litre in Delhi and Rs 107.12 in Bengaluru
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:32 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndiaPetrol and Dieseldiesel pricespetrol price

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