<p>Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week.</p><p>Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 in the national capital. Diesel now costs Rs 91.58 a litre against Rs 90.67 previously, according to a <em>PTI</em> report quoting industry sources.</p><p>This is the second increase in rates in less than a week. Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15.</p>.Rs 3 per litre fuel price hike cuts losses by 25%; daily loss drops to Rs 750 crore.<p>In Delhi, petrol now retails at Rs 98.64 a litre, up by 87 paise, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 a litre, higher by 91 paise.</p><p>Mumbai saw petrol rise by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 litre and diesel by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 a litre.</p><p>Kolkata recorded one of the steepest hikes in petrol at 96 paise to Rs 109.7 a litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 a litre.</p><p>In Bengaluru, petrol price has gone up by 0.95 paise to Rs 107.12 a litre and diesel price by 94 paise to Rs 95.04 a litre.</p><p>In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 a litre, and diesel by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 a litre.</p><p>India, the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of oil, is one of the last major economies to raise retail fuel prices after disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz waterway by the war started by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.</p><p>Global oil prices have spiked to more than $120 a barrel, before pulling back slightly.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>