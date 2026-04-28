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Petrol, diesel to get expensive after April 29: Congress' Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also attacked the government for allegedly profiteering from low global crude oil prices.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLPGdieselPetrolfuel hike

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