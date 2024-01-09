'PG students of Ayurveda don't perform same duties as that of Allopathy,' SC sets aside HC order on equal stipend

"As a matter of fact, subsequently, there has been a revision of stipend paid to both the streams and there is not much of a difference in the stipend paid to the Post Graduate students in both the streams," he said.

A counsel for Ayurveda students, who filed the writ petition before the HC, no interference was warranted with the judgment and order, as the stand taken by the state government was found as not tenable.

The Ayurveda students had claimed, though the duties discharged by them were same as compared to the duties by the Post Graduate students belonging to the Allopathy stream, they were discriminated against in the matter of stipend.

The bench concurred with the state counsel's assertion and relied upon its 2023 judgment, which stated "Even while recognising the importance of Ayurveda doctors and the need to promote alternative or indigenous systems of medicine, we cannot be oblivious of the fact that both categories of doctors are certainly not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay".

The top court held the HC's judgment and order would not be sustainable in view of the specific findings of this court that the nature of duties discharged by the Post Graduate students in Ayurveda stream is not the same as that of Post Graduate students undertaking therein education in Allopathy stream.