Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pharma exports to GCC & WANA to get affected after US-Israel strikes on Iran

The GCC countries comprise Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 04:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsGulf Cooperation Council

Follow us on :

Follow Us