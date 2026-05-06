Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pharma major MSD India ropes in Madhuri Dixit for cervical cancer awareness drive

The campaign aims to bring conversations around women's preventive healthcare to the forefront.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewshealthMadhuri DixitCervical Cancer

Follow us on :

Follow Us