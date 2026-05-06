Pharma major MSD India ropes in Madhuri Dixit for cervical cancer awareness drive

<p>New Delhi: US-based pharma major MSD on Wednesday announced it has roped in Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhuri-dixit">Madhuri Dixit</a> for its country-wide cervical cancer awareness programme in India.</p><p>The campaign aims to bring conversations around women's preventive healthcare to the forefront and encourage women and parents across India to speak to their doctors about cervical cancer and appropriate preventive measures, MSD said in a statement.</p>.Cervical cancer: Why screening matters.<p>As part of the initiative launched on Wednesday, a series of short digital films featuring Madhuri Dixit has been released across the company's digital platforms.</p><p>"Cervical cancer awareness and early consultation are a critical public health priority. Raising awareness about HPV and preventive healthcare can significantly improve long-term health outcomes for women," MSD India Region Managing Director Brecht Vanneste said.</p><p>Sharing her perspective on the initiative, Madhuri Dixit said cervical cancer is one of the few cancers where awareness and informed discussion play an important role.</p>